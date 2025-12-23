Menu
Unnao rape case: Delhi HC suspends jail term of Kuldeep Sengar, grants bail

The High Court also directed Sengar not to come within a 5 km radius of the victim's house and not threaten her or her mother.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 10:06 IST
Published 23 December 2025, 10:06 IST
