<p>Srinagar: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Budgam has ordered the attachment of over 1.5 kanals (8167 sq feet) of land belonging to US-based Kashmiri lobbyist Ghulam Nabi Shah, also known as Dr Fai, in connection with a terror-related case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).</p><p>The attachment was ordered in FIR No. 46/2020 registered at Police Station Budgam under Sections 10, 13 and 39 of the UAPA. The order was passed after the accused failed to appear before the investigating agency despite the issuance of a proclamation notice.</p><p>The order was passed on Tuesday by Judge Yahaya Firdous after the prosecution sought attachment of Fai’s properties under provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code, corresponding to Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The court noted that the accused had already been declared a proclaimed offender in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).</p>.Search operation widened to track down terrorists hiding in forest belt in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur.<p>According to the order, the district collector of Budgam has been instructed to immediately take possession of two parcels of land linked to Fai. The court also asked the collector to involve revenue officials to properly identify and demarcate the land before initiating attachment proceedings.</p><p>The Budgam Senior Superintendent of Police has been directed to extend logistical and security assistance to the district administration, should the need arise during the execution of the order.</p><p>The development comes days after the same court issued a non-bailable warrant against Hizbul Mujahideen chief Muhammad Yousuf Shah, also known as Syed Salahuddin, who is currently based in Pakistan.</p><p>In May this year, the NIA court had formally declared Fai a proclaimed offender in the case. A native of Wadwan in Budgam district, the 76-year-old heads the Washington-based Kashmiri American Council. Indian investigating agencies allege that the organisation operates with backing from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).</p><p>Legal observers say the attachment of domestic assets reflects a tougher stance by Indian authorities against individuals accused of operating from abroad, even as the prospect of bringing such accused to trial through extradition remains uncertain due to diplomatic and legal complexities.</p>