Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Terror case: NIA court in Jammu & Kashmir orders attachment of land linked to US-based Kashmiri lobbyist

The attachment was ordered in FIR No. 46/2020 registered at Police Station Budgam under Sections 10, 13 and 39 of the UAPA.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 10:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 10:09 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirNIA

Follow us on :

Follow Us