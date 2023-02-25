Banning crypto should not be off table, says IMF

IMF flags debt disagreements, says banning crypto should not be off table

On debt restructuring we now have the global sovereign debt roundtable with consideration of all public and private creditors, IMF director said

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 25 2023, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 09:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

There are some disagreements over restructuring debt for distressed economies, the chief of the International Monetary Fund said on Saturday at a G20 meeting, adding that banning private cryptocurrencies should be part of discussions.

"On debt restructuring, while there are still some disagreements, we now have the global sovereign debt roundtable with consideration of all public and private creditors," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

"We just finished a session in which it was clear that there is a commitment to bridge differences for the benefit of countries." 

IMF
cryptocurrency
Business News

