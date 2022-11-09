India allows international trade settlements in rupees

India allows international trade settlements in rupees for export promotion schemes

The amendments were made in the Foreign Trade Policy and Handbook of Procedures

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Nov 09 2022, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 22:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Indian government on Wednesday allowed international trade settlements in Indian rupees for export promotion schemes under foreign trade policy.

"The government of India has made suitable amendments in the Foreign Trade Policy and Handbook of Procedures to allow for international trade settlement in Indian rupees," the statement said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
Business News
business

What's Brewing

UP couple celebrate birthday of their goat kids

UP couple celebrate birthday of their goat kids

In Pics | Countries with the most nuclear reactors

In Pics | Countries with the most nuclear reactors

DH Radio | T20 World Cup: Can India crack...

DH Radio | T20 World Cup: Can India crack...

Can AI write better recipes than humans?

Can AI write better recipes than humans?

When a demotion led to a detonation

When a demotion led to a detonation

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

 