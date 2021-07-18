India Inc's FDI in June doubles at $2.8 bn

India Inc's overseas direct investment in June doubles at $2.8 bn

India Inc had invested $1.39 billion in overseas ventures in the year-ago month

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 18 2021, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 14:21 ist
On a month-on-month basis, the investment was lower by over 58 per cent from $6.71 billion in May 2021. Credit: iStock Images

The overseas direct investment of domestic companies more than doubled to $2.80 billion in June this year, according to RBI data.

India Inc had invested $1.39 billion in overseas ventures in the year-ago month.

However, on a month-on-month basis, the investment was lower by over 58 per cent from $6.71 billion in May 2021, as per the RBI data on outward investments by Indian firms.

Of the total investment during June 2021, $1.17 billion was in the form of issuance of a guarantee, $1.21 billion was given as loan, while the equity investment stood at $426.84 million.

Read | Q1 earnings to guide equity markets in holiday-shortened week

Among the major investors included Tata Steel $1 billion in a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore; Wipro $787.5 million in a wholly-owned unit in the US; and Tata Power $131.25 million in a fully owned unit in Mauritius.

Reliance Industries invested $56 million in agriculture and mining-based WOS in Singapore; Interglobe Enterprises invested $51.5 million in a joint venture in the UK; ONGC Videsh Ltd $48.31 million in a JV in Mozambique and Paharpur Cooling Towers $48 million in a wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore.

Among others were Tata Communications' $50 million in WOS in Singapore; ONGC Videsh invested $48.70 million in a JV in Russia; and WNS Global Services invested $45 million in a JV in the Netherlands.

The RBI said the data is provisional and subject to change on online-based reporting by the authorised dealer banks.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
foreign direct investment
India

What's Brewing

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Have you watched these popular Priyanka movies?

Have you watched these popular Priyanka movies?

'Indian Matchmaking' and some uncomfortable truths

'Indian Matchmaking' and some uncomfortable truths

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

All for one

All for one

Ministry of Cooperation causes disquiet among states

Ministry of Cooperation causes disquiet among states

 