India shares rise, rupee strengthens after RBI rate hike

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 05 2022, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 11:32 ist

Indian shares advanced, the rupee strengthened and bond yields rose after the country's central bank hiked a key policy rate for the third time to tackle persistently high inflation in Asia's third-largest economy.

"With inflation expected to remain above the upper tolerance threshold in Q2 and Q3 of the current financial year, the MPC stressed that sustained high inflation could de-stabilise inflation expectations and harm growth in the medium term," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

India's annual consumer inflation remained above the 7% mark in June and beyond the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6% for the sixth month in a row.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.32% to 17,436.95 by 0454 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.36% to 58,509.13, after the policy decision.

India's 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 7.2317% after the policy decision, while the rupee was trading at 79.03 per dollar.

