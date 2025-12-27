Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Explained | What lies ahead for Ukraine's contested Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant?

The issue is one of 20 points laid out by Ukrainian ​President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a framework peace proposal.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 11:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

What role may the US play?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

What is its current status?

Why does Russia want Zaporizhzhia plant?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Why does Ukriane need the plant?

What about cooling fuel at the plant?

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 December 2025, 11:05 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us