Indian Oil to hike petrol, diesel prices again on Wednesday

New Delhi,
  • Mar 22 2022, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 22:28 ist
India's three state-run fuel retailers - Indian Oil Corp , Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp - dominate fuel retailing in India, and tend to move their prices together. Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian Oil Corp, the country's top fuel retailer, will raise petrol and diesel price by Rs 0.80 a litre from Wednesday, the second such increase in pump prices in as many days, a notification sent to dealers showed on Tuesday.

From Wednesday, a litre of petrol in Delhi will cost Rs 97.01 , while diesel prices will be raised to Rs 88.27, a notification sent to dealers show.

India's three state-run fuel retailers - Indian Oil Corp , Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp - dominate fuel retailing in India, and tend to move their prices together.

The retailer began raising fuel prices from Tuesday after a gap of more than four months.

