India's foreign exchange reserves rise to 5-month high

India's foreign exchange reserves rise to 5-month high

The central bank has, in the past, said that changes in reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • Jan 20 2023, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 18:02 ist

India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $572 billion in the week through Jan. 13, their highest level since early August last year, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.

That is higher than the country's reserves of $561.58 billion for the week ended Jan. 6, and the more-than-two-year low of $524.52 billion hit in October 2022.

The central bank has intervened occasionally in the spot and forwards market to protect the rupee, while traders have cited instances of state-run banks purchasing dollars likely on behalf of the RBI.

The central bank has, in the past, said that changes in reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses.

The rupee marked its best trading week in two months in the week ended Jan. 13 as it appreciated sharply on breaking out of a tight range.

It continued to gain, albeit at a slower pace, in the current week ending Jan. 20. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

RBI
Forex
India News
Business News
Currency

What's Brewing

Facts about Indian Railways we bet you didn't know

Facts about Indian Railways we bet you didn't know

'Toadzilla' believed to be world's biggest toad

'Toadzilla' believed to be world's biggest toad

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

 