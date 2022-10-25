India's Nykaa parent falls below IPO issue price

India's Nykaa parent falls below IPO issue price

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures fell as much 2 per cent on Tuesday

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 25 2022, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 16:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent of cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, fell as much 2 per cent on Tuesday, to drop below their initial public offering issue price of Rs.1,125. 

