<p>Indian fugitive <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Lalit%20Modi">Lalit Modi</a> on Monday apologised for his comment at<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=vijay%20mallya"> Vijay Mallya</a>'s birthday party, in which he is seen saying "We are India's biggest fugitives". </p><p>Taking to X, the former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=IPL">IPL</a> chairman said he did not intend to hurt anyone’s feelings, especially those of the Indian government, adding that he held them in high regard. </p><p>"I apologise if I have hurt anyone feelings especially the Indian Government who I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again my deepest apologies," Modi said in the post. </p>.<p>This comes days after the Ministry of External Affairs said India would work to bring back all fugitives. </p><p>Last week, Modi posted a video with fugitive-businessman Mallya. The post drew severe criticism as Modi introduced himself and Mallya as “the two biggest fugitives of India".</p><p>The video was posted on Instagram by Modi with a caption that said, “Let’s break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday my friend #VijayMallya. Love u." </p><p>The post attracted widespread reactions online, with many saying the two had mocked the Indian system. </p><p><strong>India's fugitives</strong></p><p>Both Modi and Mallya have been caught up in legal troubles in India over alleged financial fraud. The two have, however, repeatedly denied accusations.</p><p>Earlier this year, a consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI)secured got a ruling in favour of a London court, upholding a bankruptcy order against Mallya. </p><p>The order relates to a long-running effort to recover a judgment debt of around 1.05 billion pounds owed by Kingfisher Airlines.</p>.When do you intend to return to India? Bombay HC asks Vijay Mallya on his pleas against fugitive tag.<p>The two are in the UK, while they continue to resist extradition to India. Mallya claims to have paid back the banks the full amount he owed.</p><p>In October, it also emerged that Mallya had withdrawn an application to annul the UK bankruptcy order, allowing the trustee in bankruptcy to continue pursuing his assets on behalf of the banks.</p>