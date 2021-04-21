India's second wave of Covid-19 to dent fuel demand

India's second wave of Covid-19 to dent fuel demand as oil prices fall for second day

Brent crude futures for June fell 52 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $66.05 a barrel at 0627 IST, after dropping 48 cents on Tuesday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 21 2021, 09:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 09:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday on concerns that soaring Covid-19 cases in India will drive down fuel demand in the world's third biggest oil importer.

Brent crude futures for June fell 52 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $66.05 a barrel at 0627 IST, after dropping 48 cents on Tuesday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for June fell 56 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $62.11 a barrel. The May contract expired on Tuesday down 1.5 per cent at $62.44.

"You've seen refiners there (in India) scale back runs because demand has fallen with the spread of lockdowns. That's clearly weighing on the market and sentiment," said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodity research at National Australia Bank.

India, also the world's third-largest oil user, on Tuesday reported its worst daily death toll from Covid-19 and is facing an oxygen supply crisis to treat patients. Large parts of the country are now under lockdown due to a huge second wave of the pandemic.

Read | OPEC+ oil cut compliance at 113% in March

Further weighing on the market, data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) industry group showed US crude oil and distillate stocks rose in the week ended April 16, according to two market sources, compared with analysts' forecasts for declines in crude and distillate inventories.

Crude stocks rose by 436,000 barrels, API reported, according to the sources. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 3 million bbl drawdown in crude stocks.

Distillate stocks, which include diesel, heating oil and jet fuel, rose by 655,000 barrels, compared with analysts' forecasts for a 1 million barrel decline.

The US Energy Information Administration will release its inventory data for last week later on Wednesday.

Analysts said despite the pandemic hotspots in places like India and growing concerns in Japan, the world's fourth-biggest oil user, signs are still positive for a fuel demand recovery in the United States, UK and Europe.

"Driving is soaring in the UK as the vaccine rollout accelerates. Such is also the case in the US, where drivers consume over 10 per cent of the world's oil," ANZ analysts said in a note.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Oil
Oil prices
WTI
Brent crude

What's Brewing

Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies

Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies

Queen Elizabeth II marks her 95th birthday on Wednesday

Queen Elizabeth II marks her 95th birthday on Wednesday

DH Toon | Amid oxygen shortage, 'stale gas' in the air

DH Toon | Amid oxygen shortage, 'stale gas' in the air

In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana

In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana

Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus

Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus

Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls

Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls

Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna

Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna

'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'

'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

 