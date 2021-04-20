OPEC+ oil cut compliance at 113% in March

OPEC+ achieved a compliance level with its agreed oil production cuts of 113 per cent in March, unchanged from levels in February, two sources from the producer group told Reuters on Tuesday.
Compliance from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reached 124 per cent, while non-OPEC participants achieved compliance of 93 per cent, one of the sources said.
