IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

PTI
PTI, PTI,
  Aug 04 2022, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 14:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

IndiGo on Thursday announced it would disembark passengers from three doors of the plane, allowing the flyers to quickly get off the aircraft.

"The new three-point disembarkation process will be carried out from two forward and one rear exit ramp, making IndiGo the first airline in the world to use this process," the airline said in an statement.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta told reporters at the Delhi airport that the three-point disembarkation will allow the airline to save five-six minutes, leading to a quicker turnaround of planes.

"It generally takes 13-14 minutes to disembark an A321 aircraft with two-point disembarkation. With three point disembarkation, it will take just seven-eight minutes to let all passengers get off the plane," he noted.

The CEO said IndiGo will initially implement three-point disembarkation at three cities: Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.

Gradually, the airline will expand it to all the stations, Dutta added.

IndiGo celebrated its 16th anniversary on Thursday.

