Infosys now 4th co to touch $100 billion market cap

Infosys becomes 4th Indian company to touch $100 billion market cap

The IT services major has joined the league of TCS, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 24 2021, 10:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 18:39 ist
The milestone was achieved during the morning trade when the scrip was trading at its 52-week high value of Rs 1,755.6 on the BSE. Credit: Reuters Photo

Infosys Ltd on Tuesday became the fourth Indian company to touch a market valuation of $100 billion.

The IT services major has joined the league of TCS, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank for crossing the $100 billion-mark in terms of market capitalisation (m-cap).

The milestone was achieved during the morning trade when the scrip was trading at its 52-week high value of Rs 1,755.6 on the BSE, which took the m-cap to Rs 74.77 lakh crore or $100.78 billion.

Read more: IKEA to launch first city store in Mumbai

However, during the close of the trading session, it pared the earlier gains and settled 1.06 per cent lower at Rs 1,720.75.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares had opened at Rs 1,750 apiece and then jumped to its 52-week high value of Rs 1,757.

It closed the counter at Rs 1,721.5, lower 0.99 per cent as compared with the previous close.

In terms of traded volume, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the BSE while 76.02 lakh scrips changed hands on the NSE, during the trading session.

According to the latest m-cap data, Reliance Industries is the most-valued firm at Rs 13.7 lakh crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) at Rs 13.44 lakh crore and HDFC Bank at Rs 8.42 lakh crore.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Infosys
Market capitalisation
market
BSE
Reliance Industries
Tata Consultancy Services

What's Brewing

AI chatbot 'always there', say China's lonely millions

AI chatbot 'always there', say China's lonely millions

UAE suspends visa-on-arrival for passengers from India

UAE suspends visa-on-arrival for passengers from India

'Taliban's treatment of women will mark red line'

'Taliban's treatment of women will mark red line'

Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda

Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda

Afghanistan media enters the unknown under Taliban rule

Afghanistan media enters the unknown under Taliban rule

On 9/11, the deadliest attacks in history

On 9/11, the deadliest attacks in history

Buildings built with thermocol could be quake-resistant

Buildings built with thermocol could be quake-resistant

RT-PCR can predict Covid severity: IISc study

RT-PCR can predict Covid severity: IISc study

DH Toon | 'A third Covid wave is coming'

DH Toon | 'A third Covid wave is coming'

Climate change made Europe floods more intense: study

Climate change made Europe floods more intense: study

 