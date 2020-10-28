Infosys completes acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi

Infosys completes acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi

This acquisition further deepens Infosys' capabilities in the Adobe, Magento, Salesforce Commerce and Shopify ecosystems

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 28 2020, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 21:20 ist

IT services firm Infosys on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi.

Infosys had, earlier this month, announced inking a pact to acquire Blue Acorn iCi - a digital customer experience, commerce and analytics services provider - for up to USD 125 million (about Rs 915 crore).

"This acquisition further strengthens Infosys' end-to-end customer experience offerings and demonstrates its continued commitment to help clients navigate their digital transformation journey. Blue Acorn iCi brings to Infosys, significant cross-technology capabilities through the convergence of customer experience, digital commerce, analytics, and experience driven commerce services," Infosys said in a statement on Wednesday.

This acquisition further deepens Infosys' capabilities in the Adobe, Magento, Salesforce Commerce and Shopify ecosystems, it added.

The acquisition was undertaken by Infosys Nova Holdings, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Infosys

What's Brewing

Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal

Manasi Joshi: From losing leg to winning gold medal

Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’

Fungie, Ireland's missing dolphin, ‘goes with the tide’

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

Trump no good for comedy but comedians flourish

Fossil of 50-million-year-old giant bird identified

Fossil of 50-million-year-old giant bird identified

 