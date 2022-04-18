Infosys shares slump 9% as Q4 profit misses street view

Shares of India's Infosys fell 9% on Monday, pulling down the broader IT index as the software services provider's lower-than-expected March profit last week triggered fears of growth normalisation in the sector after a pandemic-led boom.

Infosys, India's No.2 software services firm, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,686 crore ($744.05 million) for the quarter ended March 31, missing analysts' expectations of Rs 5,980 crore.

The Nifty IT services index was down 3.24%.

Indian markets were closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays.

