Infosys to digitally transform customer service experience

Infosys Ltd has been selected by Consolidated Edison Company (Con Edison), one of the oldest Fortune 500 utility companies serving New York City and its surroundings, to digitally transform its customer service capabilities over the next four years.

The Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys said in a statement that the company would implement a new commercial-off-the- shelf customer service system (CSS) that would help Con Edisons strategic aspiration to deliver an improved customer service experience.

It would also enable Con Edison keep pace with regulatory and technology changes, become technologically nimble, mitigate risks, and become cost-effective, the statement said.

Infosys would provide end-to-end programme management, business process blueprint, design, development, testing, deployment and post go-live stabilisation support services, it said.