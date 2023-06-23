IRDAI okays transfer of HDFC Life shares to HDFC Bank

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 23 2023, 20:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 20:11 ist
The HDFC Bank logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

India's insurance regulator, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority, has approved the transfer of HDFC Life Insurance shares owned by mortgage lender HDFC Ltd to HDFC Bank due to their merger, the life insurer said on Friday. 

 

Business News
HDFC Bank
HDFC Life
IRDAI

