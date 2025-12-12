<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo-airlines">IndiGo</a>, on Friday, announced that its Board has approved the appointment of Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, led by Captain John Illson, veteran Aviation expert, to conduct an independent expert review and assessment of the recent operational disruption and the contributing factors.</p><p>Captain Illson brings more than four decades of aviation experience across the FAA, ICAO, IATA and major global carriers. </p><p>With an illustrious track record in global air transport, he brings expertise in global aviation strategy, customised consulting, safety leadership, setting international standards, and new aircraft technologies, the airline said in a regulatory filing.</p> .IndiGo crisis: DGCA suspends 4 Flight Operations Inspectors.<p>The objective is to conduct an independent root cause analysis of the recent operational disruption, besides opportunities for improvement. </p><p>This decision follows the recommendation of the Crisis Management Group (CMG) constituted by the IndiGo Board. As part of its assessment, the CMG advised commissioning an independent expert review in the matter. </p><p>With the Board’s approval now in place, the review will begin at the earliest, and the independent expert reviewer will submit a comprehensive report to the Board upon completion, the company said in a statement.</p>