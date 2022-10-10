IT ministry says Apple AirPods to be made in India: Report

Apple Inc's wireless earphones AirPods will be manufactured in India, television channel CNBC TV18 reported on Monday, citing the IT ministry.
The iPhone 14 will be manufactured by Dec. 2022 at Foxconn's facility near Chennai, CNBC TV18 added.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
