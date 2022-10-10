IT ministry says AirPods to be made in India: Report

IT ministry says Apple AirPods to be made in India: Report

The iPhone 14 will be manufactured by Dec. 2022 at Foxconn's facility near Chennai

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Oct 10 2022, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 13:36 ist

Apple Inc's wireless earphones AirPods will be manufactured in India, television channel CNBC TV18 reported on Monday, citing the IT ministry.

The iPhone 14 will be manufactured by Dec. 2022 at Foxconn's facility near Chennai, CNBC TV18 added.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Apple AirPods
AirPods
Apple Inc

What's Brewing

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

 