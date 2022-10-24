John Shaw, husband of Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, passes away

John Shaw, husband of Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, passes away

Shaw, who was born in 1949, was a member of the board of directors since 1999 and served as a foreign promoter

Shakshi Jain
Shakshi Jain, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 24 2022, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2022, 18:45 ist

John Shaw, the husband of Biocon head Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, passed away on Monday, a company spokeswoman confirmed. The former vice-chairman of the biotech giant had stepped down from his position last year due to health concerns. 

His cremation will be held at Wilson Gardens Crematorium in Bengaluru on Monday evening. The company did not shed light on the actual cause of death.

Shaw, who was born in 1949, was a member of the board of directors since 1999 and served as a foreign promoter. He was also on the advisory board of various Biocon group companies.

He was the chairman of Madura Coats from 1991 to 1998. Before that, he worked for over three decades with Coats Viyella and served in financial and general management positions in Latin America, Africa, and Europe. 

He completed his M.A. (Hons.) in History and Political Economy at Glasgow University in 1970. He also got an honorary doctorate from the same university. He was an avid art lover who enjoyed golf, football, rugby and cricket in his spare time.

