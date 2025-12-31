Menu
Arsenal crush Villa to confirm title credentials

Goals by Gabriel Magalhaes and Martin Zubimendi early in the second ​half gave Arsenal control of a game that looked fraught with danger against a Villa side on ‌an 11-match winning streak.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 00:20 IST
Published 31 December 2025, 00:20 IST
