KLM says 1,500 new job cuts will bring total reduction to 20%

Reuters, Amsterdam,
  • Jul 31 2020, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 12:49 ist
KLM aircrafts. Credit: AFP Photo

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, said on Friday it would cut 1,500 additional jobs as part of a restructuring in which it needs to cut emissions by 50 percent by 2030 as well as prepare for recovering traffic after the coronavirus outbreak.

Parent company Air France-KLM on Thursday reported a 1.55 billion euro ($1.8 billion) operating loss for the second quarter, with traffic down 95 percent from a year earlier.

KLM said the new cuts would mean its workforce, 33,000 before the pandemic, would be reduced by 20 percent in all by 2022. It did not rule out further cuts. 

