Kumar Mangalam Birla returns to Vodafone Idea board

Kumar Mangalam Birla returns to Vodafone Idea board

Birla, formerly a chairman at the debt-ridden telecom giant, will join the board effective April 20, Vodafone's Indian JV said in an exchange disclosure

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 20 2023, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 20:32 ist

Indian billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla has returned to the board of Vodafone Idea Ltd as an additional director less than two years after leaving the mobile service provider.

Birla, formerly a chairman at the debt-ridden telecom giant, will join the board effective April 20, Vodafone's Indian JV said in an exchange disclosure.

Read | Birla is said to weigh selling insurance brokerage unit

He also serves as the chairman of conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, which held an 8.36 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea as of Feb 7, according to Refinitiv data.

Earlier in the day, the telecom company said Krishna Kishore Maheshwari, a former top executive at Aditya Birla Group-owned Ultratech Cement Ltd, had quit as a non-executive director, citing personal reasons.

Vodafone Idea's net debt stood at 2.23 trillion rupees ($27.18 billion) before the Indian government in February converted the nearly $2 billion of dues that it was owed into equity, becoming the company's biggest shareholder.

In 2021, the government approved a rescue package for debt-strapped telecom companies, allowing them to convert interest on deferred adjusted gross revenue owed to the government into equity.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Kumar Mangalam Birla
Vodafone

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dropouts from NE interiors sow seeds of agripreneurship

Dropouts from NE interiors sow seeds of agripreneurship

Govt tools underestimate India's heatwave vulnerability

Govt tools underestimate India's heatwave vulnerability

Russia releases first feature film shot in space

Russia releases first feature film shot in space

Two white tiger cubs released in Delhi zoo enclosure

Two white tiger cubs released in Delhi zoo enclosure

World’s language diversity at risk, hints research

World’s language diversity at risk, hints research

Nigerian man builds airplane from trash

Nigerian man builds airplane from trash

US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases

US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases

12 cheetahs released into Kuno Park after quarantine

12 cheetahs released into Kuno Park after quarantine

British physicist makes women scientists visible online

British physicist makes women scientists visible online

Deadliest stampedes of the past decade

Deadliest stampedes of the past decade

 