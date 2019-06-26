Lenovo brings in 'Made To Order' laptops

Tech giant Lenovo on Wednesday said it will offer its 'Made To Order' service in India that will allow consumers to customise the laptops that they purchase.

The service is available for Lenovo's ThinkPad line and will be rolled out for other Lenovo brands later this year, it said in a statement.

This service will bring to users the option to create a true factory-built custom PC and will offer over one lakh configurations.

The company understands that in today's world, every individual uses a laptop differently and because of this, there has been a growing demand for personalised laptops that cater to specific needs, Lenovo India CEO and MD Rahul Agarwal said.

"The launch of this service is a big step in our journey to becoming a truly customer-centric company and will prove to be a compelling proposition for our direct e-commerce business on our website," he added.

The laptops ordered using the service will be custom created at Lenovo's facility using precision automation technology, and will be delivered to customers' doorsteps in over two weeks, the statement said.

The Made to Order devices are currently made at Lenovo's facility in China that caters to 94 countries.

Consumers will be able to customise these devices based on parameters like CPU (AMD/Intel), storage (Standard Hard Disks/High-speed SSD), graphics, screen (FHD/ UHD, between touch and non-touch screen) and pre-installed software.

Final price of the device would depend on the specifications chosen by the customer.