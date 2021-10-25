Made-in-India biodigesters to convert cattle dung to energy

A Mexico-based social enterprise has invested Rs 20 crore to set up a plant in India to manufacture biodigesters that convert cattle dung into biogas to address the energy needs of a small farmer household.
Sistema.bio has already installed more than 14,000 biodigester plants across 14 states in India and now plans to scale up presence in the country and also look forward to exporting their products.
The plant at Chakan near Pune will have the capacity to manufacture 30,000 biodigesters every year which will help the company cater to farmers across Asian and African countries.
“In the past three years, we received great acceptance from dairy farmers all across the country. This motivated us to set up a manufacturing facility near our head office in Pune,” said Camilo Pages, co-founder and chief production officer of Sistema.bio.
The manufacturing plant at Chakan is expected to create 250 jobs as the company seeks to build a robust supply chain in India.
With the manufacturing unit in India, the company also looked forward to reducing the cost of the biodigesters by 20%. Earlier, it imported biodigesters from the parent company in Mexico.
The patented biodigesters allow smallholder farmers to increase their agricultural productivity and net income, besides enhancing the sustainability of their farms.
“We are now moving towards manufacturing our biodigesters in India to ensure that our products are even more affordable for the farmers and are available throughout the year. We will also export biodigesters made in India to African and South-Asian countries,” Piyush Sohani, Managing Director, Sistema.bio India said.
