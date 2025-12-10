Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Unacademy in talks for potential M&As

The company saw three back-to-back funding rounds, and from being a $100-million valuation at the start of 2019, the startup was at a $1.5-billion valuation by September 2020.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 20:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 20:22 IST
Business NewsUnacademy

Follow us on :

Follow Us