Abu Dhabi delegation deepens trade ties with India

<p>Bengaluru: The Abu Dhabi economic delegation, led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), has concluded its visit to India and Singapore, signing agreements and exploring opportunities to strengthen partnerships in various sectors as part of the emirate’s ongoing endeavours to cement its position as a global magnet for talent, businesses, and investments.</p>.<p>The delegation engaged in high-level meetings with top government officials, businesses leaders, and investors in Mumbai and Singapore, exploring opportunities in key sectors including life sciences, pharma, AI, digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and financial services.</p>.<p>"Our visit to Singapore and India comes as we continue to strengthen ties with top trade partners and economic powerhouses around the globe, and lead conversations addressing trends and transformations to ensure a brighter future for our people," added Chairman Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi said.</p>.<p>“In 2024, Singapore’s investments in Abu Dhabi rose 25%, with focus on manufacturing, education, construction, and professional, scientific, and technical activities, while Indian companies operating in the emirate saw a 31% rise during the same period,” he added.</p>.<p>Five MoUs were signed by Abu Dhabi entities with Indian partners to enhance collaboration in startups, family businesses, logistics, manufacturing, and trade facilitation.</p>