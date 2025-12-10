Menu
Abu Dhabi delegation deepens trade ties with India

Five MoUs were signed by Abu Dhabi entities with Indian partners to enhance collaboration in startups, family businesses, logistics, manufacturing, and trade facilitation.
Published 10 December 2025, 20:20 IST
