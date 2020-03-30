Markets Highlights: Markets end in red as Sensex closes 1,359.30 points lower; Nifty down 371 points

Dalal Street closed Monday in red as the Sensex fell1,359.30 points and the Nifty was down 371 points. Stocks in Asian markets slid on global worries that countries may need to extend lockdowns due to coronavirus despite efforts by central banks to keep up the financial stimulus. On Friday, the RBI introduced cuts in repo rates, CRR and interest on EMIs for term loans to which markets did not have an upbeat reaction, expecting more significant measures. Stay tuned for more updates on Dalal Street.