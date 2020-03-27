Markets Highlights: Sensex closes 131 pts in the red, Nifty ends week up 18.8 pts

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announced a repo rate cut of 75 bps, disappointing markets as indices wiped off gains before slipping into red, anticipating more significant cuts. As of 13:33, Sensex was at 29,464.04 down 482 points and Nifty was at 8,553. Indices opened in green after posting three consecutive sessions of gains amid rally in global markets. FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a 1.7 L cr relief package for the poor and the US Senate unanimously passed the $2-trillion bill to cushion its economy against the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned to Markets Live for updates on D-Street.