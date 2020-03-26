Markets Highlights: Sensex closes up 1,400 pts, Nifty above 8,600 after FM announces relief measures

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 1.7 L cr relief package for the poor. Benchmark indices extended gains after opening in green on Thursday. As of 15:34, Sensex up by 1,410 points, Nifty was trading above 8,650. Indices posted their best single-day rise in over a decade on Wednesday, mirroring buoyancy in global markets in anticipation of a stimulus package by the government to tide over the financial turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for more updates.