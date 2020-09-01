Maruti shares gain nearly 3% on August sales data

Maruti shares gain nearly 3% on August sales data

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 01 2020, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 13:55 ist
The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured on a car. Credits: Reuters

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday gained nearly 3 per cent after the company reported 17.1 per cent increase in sales in August.

The company’s stock rose by 2.63 per cent to Rs 7,018 on the BSE. Its shares jumped 2.61 per cent to Rs 7,018.70 on the NSE.

Earlier in the day, the country's largest carmaker reported 17.1 per cent increase in sales at 1,24,624 units in August.

The company had sold 1,06,413 units in August last year, MSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales increased by 20.2 per cent to 1,16,704 units last month, as against 97,061 units in August 2019, it added.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR stood at 19,709 units as compared to 10,123 units in the same month last year, up 94.7 per cent

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BSE
NSE
Maruti Suzuki
Alto
WagonR

What's Brewing

Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

Why tomorrow's full moon is called 'Corn Moon'

Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

Covid-19 forces girls across Asia into child marriage

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

Ice sheets tracking worst-case climate scenarios

Ice sheets tracking worst-case climate scenarios

Scientists are giving themselves DIY Covid-19 vaccines

Scientists are giving themselves DIY Covid-19 vaccines

The Lead: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress' crisis

The Lead: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress' crisis

DH Toon | 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'

DH Toon | 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'

 