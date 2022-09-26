Maruti Suzuki drives in Grand Vitara tagged between Rs 10.45-19.65 lakh

Looking to consolidate its presence in the fast-growing mid-sized sports utility segment, Maruti Suzuki India on Monday launched its all-new model Grand Vitara priced between Rs 10.45 lakh and Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The model, which comes with a 1.5-litre petrol powertrain mated with strong and mild hybrid technology, will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier, among others.

With Grand Vitara, the country's largest car maker expects to enhance its presence in a segment where it currently lags behind the competition.

"The Grand Vitara paves the way toward a cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon-neutral world. To ensure that we can do this, the Grand Vitara has been launched at a very competitive starting price of Rs 10.45 lakh," MSI Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement.

The model has received over 57,000 bookings so far, he added.

The 1.5 litre trims with mild hybrid technology mated with a five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options are priced between Rs 10.45 lakh to 17.05 lakh.

MSI claims a fuel efficiency of up to 21.11km per litre on the variants, which come with brake energy regeneration, torque assist and idle stop-start function.

Grand Vitara Allgrip Select trim, which comes with Suzuki's patented All Grip technology enabling it to take on all kinds of terrain, is tagged at Rs 16.89 lakh.

The trims with a strong hybrid powertrain, with a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.97 km per litre, are priced from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh.

MSI will sell the model through around 420 Nexa dealerships across the country.