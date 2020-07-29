Maruti sees first quarterly loss in 15 yrs

Maruti Suzuki India posts first quarterly loss in at least 15 years

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 29 2020, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2020, 15:14 ist
Credit: Reuters.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd posted a quarterly loss for the first time in at least 15 years on Wednesday, as the country's largest automaker's production and sales were hit due to coronavirus lockdowns and supply chain disruptions.

The New Delhi-headquartered company logged a net loss of 2.49 billion rupees ($33.30 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of 14.36 billion rupees a year ago.

Unit sales at the carmaker dropped 81% to 76,599 vehicles for the quarter ended June 30, from a year earlier, but Maruti said the numbers were not comparable as it had to suspend operations from March 22 when India went into a lockdown.

Maruti Suzuki India
Indian economy
quarterly earnings
automobile sector

