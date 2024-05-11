US President Biden says Trump should have injected himself with bleach

Trump, president at that time, had said during a White House coronavirus task force briefing, "...I see the disinfectant where it knocks it (the virus) out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? So, it'd be interesting to check that."

"We’ll never forget about the pandemic. He knew (it) was serious, and he acknowledged it ... but wanted to not — just keep everybody from responding to it," Biden said during the fundraiser.