Maruti Suzuki India reports 9% dip in November sales

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported a 9 per cent decline in total sales, with 1,39,184 units sold in November as electronic component shortage impacted production. The company sold 1,53,223 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were down 18 per cent, with 1,17,791 units sold last month, compared to 1,44,219 units sold in November 2020.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month. The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," the MSIL said.

The mini segment, comprising Alto and S-Presso, clocked 17,473 units against 22,339 units in the same month last year. Sales of compact cars, of Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, TourS and WagonR, were at 57,019 units against 76,630 units in the year-ago month. Mid-sized sedan Ciaz clocked 1,089 units last month compared to 1,870 units in November 2020, the company said.

However, sales of utility vehicles, including Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6, were higher at 24,574 units, against 23,753 units in the same month last year, according to the statement.

The company said sales of its van, Eeco, were lower at 9,571 units, compared to 11,183 units in the same month last year. On the other hand, sales of light commercial vehicle Super Carry was higher at 3,291 units, against 3,181 units in November 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India said its total exports last month was higher, at 21,393 units, compared to 9,004 units in November 2020.

