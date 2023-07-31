Maruti Suzuki India's Q1 profit more than doubles

The company posted a net profit of 24.85 billion rupees ($302.3 million) for the quarter ended June 30.

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  Jul 31 2023, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 16:28 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported first quarter profit that more than doubled as the country's largest carmaker by volume benefited from rising demand for pricier and margin-boosting utility vehicles.

The company posted a net profit of 24.85 billion rupees ($302.3 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 10.13 billion rupees last year.

Maruti Suzuki
Business News

