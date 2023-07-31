Maruti Suzuki India's Q1 profit more than doubles

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported first quarter profit that more than doubled as the country's largest carmaker by volume benefited from rising demand for pricier and margin-boosting utility vehicles.

The company posted a net profit of 24.85 billion rupees ($302.3 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 10.13 billion rupees last year.