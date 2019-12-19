Maruti Suzuki launches new variant of Alto at Rs 3.80 L

The auto-manufacturer launched a new variant of the popular Alto at 3.80 lakh with a touchscreen infotainment system

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 19 2019, 14:15pm ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2019, 15:01pm ist
The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited as pictured on a car. (Reuters Photo)

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday announced the launch of a new variant of its entry-level small car Alto, priced at Rs. 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new variant comprises of an aero edge design, dual-tone interiors, high-fuel efficiency, and latest safety features.

"Maruti Suzuki India Ltd today announced the launch of the new Alto VXI+ which offers SmartPlay Studio a 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, enabled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto," the country's largest carmaker said in a filing to BSE.

The variant comes with BS-VI compliant engine and delivers high fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/litre, it added.

Alto VXI+ will be available with enhanced safety features like dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors, speed alert system and seat belt reminder for both driver and co-driver, it said.

"The new model with a smart play studio is tailor-made to offer a unique technology-driven experience to our customers. Alto VXI+ also carries forward the legacy of the Alto which is India's best-selling car for 15 consecutive years," the company's Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said. 

