Microsoft, Activision give up some cloud-gaming rights

Microsoft, Activision weigh sale of some UK cloud-gaming rights 

The sale could involve the cloud-based market rights for games in the UK to a telecommunications, gaming or internet-based computing company.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 14 2023, 06:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 06:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Microsoft Corp and Activision Blizzard are considering giving up some control of their cloud-gaming business in the UK to appease regulators so they can complete their $69 billion merger, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The sale could involve the cloud-based market rights for games in the UK to a telecommunications, gaming or internet-based computing company, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The report added that a private-equity company might also be interested.

Also Read | Microsoft deal to buy Activision can go forward: US judge

Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday a restructured deal between the companies could satisfy its anti-competition concerns regarding the merger, subject to a new investigation.

Microsoft and Activision did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Microsoft
Business News
Activision

Related videos

What's Brewing

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour

PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour

Chandrayaan-3: Curtain Raiser – What will it do

Chandrayaan-3: Curtain Raiser – What will it do

 