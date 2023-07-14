Microsoft, Activision weigh sale of some UK cloud-gaming rights 

Microsoft Corp and Activision Blizzard are considering giving up some control of their cloud-gaming business in the UK to appease regulators so they can complete their $69 billion merger, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
The sale could involve the cloud-based market rights for games in the UK to a telecommunications, gaming or internet-based computing company, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The report added that a private-equity company might also be interested.
Microsoft deal to buy Activision can go forward: US judge
Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday a restructured deal between the companies could satisfy its anti-competition concerns regarding the merger, subject to a new investigation.
Microsoft and Activision did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
