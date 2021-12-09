Microsoft joins Whitehat Jr to offer Minecraft game-based learning

Microsoft India and online learning platform WhiteHat Jr on Thursday announced a collaboration to provide students as well as teachers access to personalised learning experiences with popular game Minecraft.

The collaboration is part of Microsoft and WhiteHat Jr's joint vision to reimagine learning in India with technology to unlock new possibilities for learners and empower educators.

"The skills of the future will look very different from the skills that exist today. Platforms like Minecraft are ensuring students have deep, immersive learning experiences that unlocks both creativity and critical thinking. Our partnership with WhiteHat Jr is a strong step in making learning engaging and preparing young adults with the skills they need to thrive in a digital economy," Navtez Bal, Executive Director, Public Sector, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

The Code with Minecraft programme will provide students an opportunity to master important coding concepts through a highly curated curriculum based on Minecraft. As part of this collaboration, Microsoft will also help upskill WhiteHat Jr educators through special workshops delivered by the Minecraft Education Edition Teacher Academy.

The course is available in multiple packages for students aged 6-14 years. Students start with game-based learning on Minecraft where they can build their own game heroes, game worlds and play multiplayer games within Minecraft's rich, ever-evolving environment, while learning foundational coding concepts such as commands, sequences, variables, loops and conditionals.

"Students love our classes as they work on live projects and develop new skills with the support of a live teacher. For years, Minecraft has fascinated children across the world. We are very excited to be able to collaborate with Microsoft India and bring such an engaging learning experience to children," Trupti Mukker, CEO, WhiteHat Jr noted.

With Minecraft students are presented with fundamental blocks to imagine and create various shapes, items and entire worlds. Students use simplified block code editing to modify anything, from how characters look to the physical laws that govern them.

Additionally, Minecraft gives students access to a thriving 140-million-strong global community of gamers and creators.

