BHP faces $280 mn cost for underpaying staff

Mining giant BHP faces $280 mn cost for underpaying staff

BHP Australia president Geraldine Slattery said the error would be rectified 'as quickly as possible' and 'with interest'

AFP
AFP, Sydney,
  • Jun 01 2023, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 16:37 ist
Workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, are seen in front of the open pit, in Antofagasta, northern Chile March 31, 2008. Picture taken March 31, 2008. Credit: Reuters Photo

Global mining giant BHP said Thursday it had been underpaying thousands of Australian staff for more than a decade, an error that will cost at least US$280 million to fix.

The company said 28,500 current and former employees were stripped of paid leave they were entitled to.

BHP Australia president Geraldine Slattery said the error would be rectified "as quickly as possible" and "with interest".

The company did not explain how the error occurred.

"We are sorry to all current and former employees impacted by these errors. This is not good enough and falls short of the standards we expect at BHP," Slattery said.

BHP expects to have a fuller estimate of the cost of the error when it reports earnings in August, but it put the initial price tag at "US$280 million pre-tax."

The company's share price fell almost one per cent on the news.

BHP is one of the world's largest companies, and a leading producer of metallurgical coal, iron ore, nickel, copper and potash.

Australia has some of the world's strongest labour protections and it is not uncommon for companies to discover problems with past payrolls and be forced to rectify the situation.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BHP
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The culmination of a journey southward 

The culmination of a journey southward 

 