Moody's revises outlook to negative for 2 Adani firms

Moody's unit revises outlook to negative for Adani Ports, Adani Total Gas

The outlook turned negative for the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd and Adani Total Gas Ltd, following a sharp decline in share prices

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 03 2023, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 21:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Ratings agency Moody's unit ICRA on Friday revised the outlook for Adani Group's ports and energy businesses to negative from stable, citing a deterioration in the Indian conglomerate's "financial flexibility".

The outlook turned negative for the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd and Adani Total Gas Ltd, following a sharp decline in share prices and an increase in the yield of international bonds raised by the Adani group entities, ICRA said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Icra
Adani Group
Adani Enterprises

What's Brewing

GNR, Arcitc Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

GNR, Arcitc Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

ChatGPT turns to manga in 'One Piece' author experiment

ChatGPT turns to manga in 'One Piece' author experiment

In Gulmarg's mountains, stray dogs accompany soldiers

In Gulmarg's mountains, stray dogs accompany soldiers

SpaceX Dragon crew enter International Space Station

SpaceX Dragon crew enter International Space Station

India to get its first foreign university campus

India to get its first foreign university campus

Woman scribe alleges harassment by Uber driver in Delhi

Woman scribe alleges harassment by Uber driver in Delhi

5 books celebrating strong Indian women

5 books celebrating strong Indian women

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

 