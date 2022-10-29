Musk to provide choice in different versions of Twitter

Musk to provide choice in different versions of Twitter

Musk tweeted on Friday that Twitter will form a content moderation council 'with widely diverse viewpoints'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 29 2022, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2022, 18:16 ist

Twitter users could in future choose a version of the social media platform they like by providing ratings on their tweets, Elon Musk, the new owner of the company, said in a tweet on Saturday.

"Being able to select which version of Twitter you want is probably better, much as it would be for a movie maturity rating," he said.

"The rating of the tweet itself could be self-selected, then modified by user feedback," he added.

Musk tweeted on Friday that Twitter will form a content moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints." No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before the council convenes, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Elon Musk
Twitter

What's Brewing

Excavators uncover artifacts at last Mayan stronghold

Excavators uncover artifacts at last Mayan stronghold

Declining bat population is a cause for human concern

Declining bat population is a cause for human concern

Rajinikanth meets 'Kantara' director Rishab Shetty

Rajinikanth meets 'Kantara' director Rishab Shetty

Whackyverse | UK's new PM Sunak

Whackyverse | UK's new PM Sunak

'Gandhadha gudi' evokes unprecedented response

'Gandhadha gudi' evokes unprecedented response

Climate change: Grim forecast for India

Climate change: Grim forecast for India

DH Toon: PM suggests 'One Nation, One Uniform' for cops

DH Toon: PM suggests 'One Nation, One Uniform' for cops

Out-of-the-box wedding cards

Out-of-the-box wedding cards

Twitter users test free speech limits in new Musk era

Twitter users test free speech limits in new Musk era

 