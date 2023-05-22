NCLAT upholds NCLT's Go First insolvency order

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has upheld the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT's) insolvency order given to Go First on May 10.

The NCLAT has disposed of the lessor's petition and has asked them to file an appeal before the NCLT.

Go First insolvency matter | NCLAT (National Company Law Appellate Tribunal) upholds NCLT's 10th May insolvency order. It disposes of lessors’ petition and asks them to file an appeal before the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal). IRP (Interim Resolution Professional) allowed… pic.twitter.com/Gcynm1Yq3I — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

Meanwhile, the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) has been allowed to go ahead with the insolvency resolution.

