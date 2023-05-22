NCLAT upholds NCLT's Go First insolvency order

The IRP (Interim Resolution Professional) has been allowed to go ahead with the insolvency resolution

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 22 2023, 14:30 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 14:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: Twitter/@GoFirstAirways

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has upheld the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT's) insolvency order given to Go First on May 10.

The NCLAT has disposed of the lessor's petition and has asked them to file an appeal before the NCLT.

Meanwhile, the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) has been allowed to go ahead with the insolvency resolution.

More to follow...

Business News
Go First
NCLAT
NCLT

