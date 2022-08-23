Adani's move to take control of VCPL sans consent: NDTV

NDTV says Adani entity's move to take control of shareholder 'without consent'

NDTV said that the company and its founders only learnt of the move on Tuesday

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 23 2022, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 20:51 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Indian news organisation New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) said on Tuesday an Adani Group entity's move to take control of NDTV's major shareholder was without consent from the company or its founders.

Also Read | 'Deeply overleveraged' Adani Group aggressively debt-funding growth: Report

"NDTV founders and the company would like to make it clear that this exercise of rights by VCPL was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the NDTV founders, who, like NDTV, have been made aware of this exercise of rights only today," NDTV said in a regulatory filing.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Adani Group
Adani Enterprises
NDTV
Business News

What's Brewing

How to travel from Delhi to Manali in electric vehicle

How to travel from Delhi to Manali in electric vehicle

Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus

Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus

What life as engineer can mean for girls

What life as engineer can mean for girls

Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India

Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India

DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other

DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

 