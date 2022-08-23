NDTV says Adani entity's move to take control of shareholder 'without consent'

Indian news organisation New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) said on Tuesday an Adani Group entity's move to take control of NDTV's major shareholder was without consent from the company or its founders.

"NDTV founders and the company would like to make it clear that this exercise of rights by VCPL was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the NDTV founders, who, like NDTV, have been made aware of this exercise of rights only today," NDTV said in a regulatory filing.