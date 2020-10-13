NephroPlus acquires majority stake in Royal Care Dialysis Centers in the Philippines

NephroPlus, a dialysis centre chain, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Royal Care Dialysis Center, a dialysis network in the Philippines.

RCDC is a growing network in the Philippines with six dialysis clinics located in Metro Manila and other nearby provinces.

Through the deal, NephroPlus will be responsible for the network’s existing operations and will lend all its India based protocols, technologies, and operational expertise to RCDC with an aim to improve dialysis care in the Philippines. As part of the company's overseas expansion strategy, NephroPlus aims to expand the services in other provinces and grow this network to 50 dialysis centers in next five years to be the dominant dialysis network in the Philippines by 2025, the company stated in a press release on Tuesday.

“We have already started talks with several dialysis centers in the Philippines to fuel our expansion plans. With this entry into Philippines, we reiterate our commitment to build a dominant multinational network across Asia, Middle East and CIS geographies,” Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO, NephroPlus said on closing the company’s first overseas acquisition.

Established 10 years back, Hyderabad based NephroPlus claims to be India’s largest dialysis network with operations in 132 cities across 20 states.