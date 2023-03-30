Nestle eyes $1 bn deal for ‘Ching’s Secret’ India owner

Nestle eyes $1 bn deal for ‘Ching’s Secret’ India owner

While talks on a potential deal are advanced, several other suitors have also expressed interest in buying Capital Foods

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Mar 30 2023, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 22:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

By Anto Antony and Vinicy Chan

Nestle SA, the world’s biggest food group, is among the final bidders competing to acquire India’s Capital Foods Pvt as it seeks to boost its presence in the fast-growing economy, people familiar with the matter said. 

The Swiss company has been discussing terms of a potential deal for Mumbai-based Capital Foods, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Any transaction would likely value the Indian firm at more than $1 billion, according to the people. 

Read | Nestle to examine banking relationships following Credit Suisse downfall

Capital Foods makes the Ching’s Secret brand of spicy noodles and fusion chutneys infused with so-called “desi Chinese” flavours. It also sells Smith & Jones cooking pastes and masala mixes. 

While talks on a potential deal are advanced, several other suitors have also expressed interest in buying Capital Foods and there’s no certainty Nestle will emerge as the winner, the people said. 

Shares of Nestle’s listed Indian unit have gained 10% in Mumbai trading over the past 12 months, giving it a market value of about $22.3 billion. The firm started its first manufacturing facility in India in 1961 and sells everything from yoghurt to cereals in the country.

Investors in Capital Foods include General Atlantic, which bought a stake in the company in 2018.

A spokesperson for Nestle India declined to comment, while a Capital Foods representative didn’t respond to requests for comment. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nestle
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

From bricks to flips: 50 years of mobile phones

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'

'Covid during pregnancy may up obesity risk in kids'

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

Toys and tales helping Ukraine kids process war trauma

 