Nissan to shut down global HQ, other Japan facilities through mid-May due to coronavirus

Nissan to shut down global HQ, other Japan facilities

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Apr 21 2020, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 16:21 ist
A man is silhouetted at a show room of Nissan Motor Co. in Tokyo, Japan. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Nissan Motor Co on Tuesday said that it would temporarily shut down operations at its global headquarters and other facilities in Japan through early May to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Japanese automaker said that it would reduce operations to a minimum level at its head offices in Yokohama along with non-production facilities in nearby Atsugi, where its main R&D centre is located.

The 16-day closure will run between April 25 and May 10, affecting a total of 15,000 employees, the company said in a statement.

Nissan Motor
Japan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
