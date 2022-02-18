CBI questions former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna

NSE irregularities: CBI questions former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna

She has been accused of sharing classified information with a Yogi, who lives in the Himalayas

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 18 2022, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 14:44 ist
Former National Stock Exchange head Chitra Ramkrishna. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) On Friday questioned Chitra Ramakrishna, the former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange (NSE). The agency also issued look-out circulars against former CEOs Chitra Ramakrishna, Ravi Narain and former COO Anand Subramanian

She has been accused of sharing classified information with a Yogi, who lives in the Himalayas.

It has been learnt that this Yogi was Subramanian, who was brought to the NSE by Ramakrishna. He had access to the email ID on which the emails were sent.

On Thursday, the Income Tax Department had conducted raids at her house in Mumbai and in Chennai. Sources told IANS that incriminating documents were recovered during the raid.

The I-T department scanned various transactions and digital records. They also recorded the statements of a few of her employees.

Recently, SEBI had imposed a fine of Rs 3 crore on her. SEBI had uploaded a 192-page order on its official website narrating how Chitra was allegedly involved in suspicious activities by leaking information.

She quit SEBI in December 2016.

(With agency inputs)

 

 

